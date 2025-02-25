BankPlus Trust Department Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 31,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

