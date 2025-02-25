BankPlus Trust Department Takes Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 880.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 29,973 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $194,846.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,269.28. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart Huizinga sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $68,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,229. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,496 shares of company stock worth $513,586. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QNST shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

