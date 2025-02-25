BankPlus Trust Department Takes Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of J. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,145,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,444,000 after purchasing an additional 73,566 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,988,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,649,000 after purchasing an additional 449,161 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,040,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,263,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 650,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,099,000 after purchasing an additional 107,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $128.57 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.95 and a twelve month high of $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

