BankPlus Trust Department Takes $283,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average of $79.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

