BankPlus Trust Department Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 155,112 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 557.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.96.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

