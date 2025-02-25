BankPlus Trust Department Makes New $131,000 Investment in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 54.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 95,004 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 9.4% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 741,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,483,000 after buying an additional 63,840 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.4% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 89,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 882,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,589,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FROG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $625,555.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,937,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,072,536.60. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 14,300 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $579,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,410,344.04. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,580 shares of company stock valued at $14,803,200. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

