BankPlus Trust Department Invests $173,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average of $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

