BankPlus Trust Department Buys Shares of 342 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 4,447.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 584,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,989,000 after purchasing an additional 572,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,358,848,000 after purchasing an additional 198,183 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 29.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,455,000 after purchasing an additional 165,353 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 634,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,432,000 after buying an additional 136,552 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 406,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,959,000 after buying an additional 125,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $420.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $462.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.47. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.22 and a 1 year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

