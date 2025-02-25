Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,945,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,479,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.73% of Amphenol worth $2,288,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 268,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after buying an additional 90,450 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Amphenol by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after buying an additional 223,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:APH opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $53.67 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

