Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,953,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,374,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.08% of Fortinet worth $1,507,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,115,663,000 after buying an additional 766,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,883,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,151,097,000 after acquiring an additional 354,692 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,787,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,854,000 after acquiring an additional 542,727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,817,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,075,000 after acquiring an additional 68,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 276.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,685,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $2,668,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,820.16. This represents a 83.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,384,617.36. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,460 shares of company stock valued at $7,063,290 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.72.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

