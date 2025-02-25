Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 4,776 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,978,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.93% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $1,610,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IJR opened at $112.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.36. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.