Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Takes $1.43 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.0% of Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,949,325 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,726,859,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $583.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $688.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.26.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $538,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,325. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $3,727,550.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,747.13. This represents a 49.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 812,422 shares of company stock worth $525,534,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $668.13 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $647.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $593.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.78%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

