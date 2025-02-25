Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1,612.18 ($20.35) EPS for the quarter, reports. Bank of Georgia Group had a net margin of 73.73% and a return on equity of 38.89%.

Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:BGEO opened at GBX 5,540 ($69.91) on Tuesday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,540.24 ($44.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,930 ($74.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,750.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,451.38.

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

About Bank of Georgia Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bank of Georgia Group PLC is a FTSE 250 holding company whose subsidiaries provide banking and financial services focused in the high-growth Georgian and Armenian markets through leading, customer-centric, universal banks – Bank of Georgia in Georgia and Ameriabank in Armenia. By building on our competitive strengths, we are committed to driving business growth, sustaining high profitability, and generating strong returns, while creating opportunities for our stakeholders and making a positive contribution in the communities where we operate.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.