Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 14217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $165.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.49%.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

