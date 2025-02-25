Banco Macro (BMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.41 per share and revenue of $830.64 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.70). Banco Macro had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. On average, analysts expect Banco Macro to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $87.97 on Tuesday. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $118.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.86 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Banco Macro

About Banco Macro

(Get Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.