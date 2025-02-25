Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Issues Earnings Results

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.48), Zacks reports. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Axon Enterprise updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $496.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 128.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.78. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $265.32 and a twelve month high of $715.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total value of $860,077.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,487.52. This represents a 34.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,711 shares of company stock worth $5,631,561. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $625.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.31.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

