Avalon Capital Management Takes $318,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,238 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,062,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,559,380,000 after buying an additional 741,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,322,546,000 after buying an additional 65,163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,660,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $916,807,000 after buying an additional 78,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,644,000 after buying an additional 33,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 9.6% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,568,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,815,000 after purchasing an additional 137,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $251.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.69 and a 200-day moving average of $261.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $225.36 and a twelve month high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on VMC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.55.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

