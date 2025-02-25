Avalon Capital Management Sells 22,953 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Avalon Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,953 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,684,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,122,000 after acquiring an additional 190,971 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 14,005,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,795,000 after buying an additional 308,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,140,000 after purchasing an additional 434,623 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,214,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,720,000 after purchasing an additional 963,978 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

