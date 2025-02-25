Avalon Capital Management Makes New Investment in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRP opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.56. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $81.74 and a twelve month high of $113.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

