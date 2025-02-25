Avalon Capital Management Makes New Investment in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Natural Resource Partners Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NRP opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.56. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $81.74 and a twelve month high of $113.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.32.
Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend
About Natural Resource Partners
Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Resource Partners
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.