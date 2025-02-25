Avalon Capital Management Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Avalon Capital Management lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,471 shares during the quarter. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after buying an additional 25,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
