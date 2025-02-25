Avalon Capital Management Boosts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Avalon Capital Management boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 138.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,472.47.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.93, for a total value of $7,200,768.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $28,355,659.64. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at $708,461,615.94. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,647 shares of company stock valued at $151,878,163 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,314.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,307.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,321.84. The firm has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,136.27 and a one year high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

