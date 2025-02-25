AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 25.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,560.00 to $3,678.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,429.84.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,396.14 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,708.09 and a 1-year high of $3,484.42. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,322.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,209.45.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $32.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

