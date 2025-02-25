Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) Declares $0.04 Interim Dividend

Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Sunday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.
Aussie Broadband Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.49.
Aussie Broadband Company Profile
