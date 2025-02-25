Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 16.58% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFLG. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AFLG opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56.

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

