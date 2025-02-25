Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.85, but opened at $25.80. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Artivion shares last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 87,865 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In other Artivion news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $243,068.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,323.44. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $128,398.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,675.60. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,017 shares of company stock valued at $600,007 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Artivion by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,041,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 226,160 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the third quarter valued at about $5,798,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the fourth quarter worth about $5,573,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 4th quarter worth about $4,771,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Artivion by 602.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 157,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 134,642 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,306.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

