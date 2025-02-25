Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Ambarella accounts for about 0.3% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 180.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 389.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 6,014.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.42.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.65. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $85.15.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $91,517.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,832.68. This represents a 6.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $112,210.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,043,016.38. This trade represents a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,861 shares of company stock worth $1,945,436. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

