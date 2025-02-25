Ardent Health Partners (ARDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Ardent Health Partners to post earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ardent Health Partners Price Performance

Ardent Health Partners stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. Ardent Health Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARDT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Ardent Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ardent Health Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

About Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

