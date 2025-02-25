Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Releases Earnings Results

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.34%.

NYSE:AROC opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. Archrock has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 83.52%.

AROC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

