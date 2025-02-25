Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Releases Earnings Results

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.34%.
Archrock Price Performance
NYSE:AROC opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. Archrock has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57.
Archrock Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 83.52%.
Archrock Company Profile
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.
