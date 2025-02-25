Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.23. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

