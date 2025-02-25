Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Purchased by Colonial River Investments LLC

Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 44,747 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 239,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 51,883 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $74,661.73. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,553.49. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 37.49, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. Equities analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.76%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABR. Raymond James cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.25 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

