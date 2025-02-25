Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARI. StockNews.com raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Shares of ARI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 51.19 and a quick ratio of 51.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $31,684,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 271,908 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,745,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after buying an additional 226,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 72.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 196,122 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

