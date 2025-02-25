Analyzing City (NASDAQ:CHCO) & Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA)

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Chain Bridge Bancorp and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chain Bridge Bancorp N/A N/A N/A City 30.83% 16.49% 1.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chain Bridge Bancorp and City”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chain Bridge Bancorp $52.95 million 3.04 N/A N/A N/A City $285.06 million 6.04 $117.10 million $7.89 14.85

Institutional & Insider Ownership

City has higher revenue and earnings than Chain Bridge Bancorp.

72.4% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of City shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Chain Bridge Bancorp and City, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chain Bridge Bancorp 0 1 1 1 3.00 City 0 4 0 0 2.00

Chain Bridge Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.58%. City has a consensus target price of $116.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.32%. Given Chain Bridge Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chain Bridge Bancorp is more favorable than City.

Summary

City beats Chain Bridge Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chain Bridge Bancorp

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts. The company’s loan portfolio comprises of residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. It also provides treasury management, payments, trusts and estate administration, wealth management, and asset custody services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; home equity lines of credit; amortized home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts, as well as owner-occupied real estate and construction, land development, and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, interactive voice response systems, and credit and debit card services. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

