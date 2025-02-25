Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AptarGroup (ATR)

AptarGroup (NYSE: ATR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/10/2025 – AptarGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – AptarGroup had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

2/10/2025 – AptarGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – AptarGroup was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2025 – AptarGroup is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2025 – AptarGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – AptarGroup was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR opened at $145.64 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.96 and a twelve month high of $178.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.02.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 312.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

