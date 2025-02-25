Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan Sells 9,066 Shares

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 9,066 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $28,376.58. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 421,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,260.57. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

AMPX opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $295.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.45.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 443,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 338,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,009,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $722,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AMPX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

