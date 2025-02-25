Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) CFO Sandra Wallach Sells 18,142 Shares

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) CFO Sandra Wallach sold 18,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $56,784.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 678,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,140. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AMPX opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $295.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMPX. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 50.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 184,863 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 124.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 152,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 343.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

