Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $41,567.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,837 shares in the company, valued at $41,589.68. This represents a 49.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

