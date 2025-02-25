American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.53, Zacks reports. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. American Tower updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.310-10.500 EPS.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $191.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.14. American Tower has a 12 month low of $170.46 and a 12 month high of $243.56.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 273.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on American Tower from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMT

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.