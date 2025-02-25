Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.140-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.640-0.690 EPS.

Amer Sports Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. Amer Sports has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC cut shares of Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

