Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $16,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $384.91 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.21 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating and set a $405.40 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.03.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

