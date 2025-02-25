Amalgamated Bank Buys 50,802 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,595 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,802 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $90,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,345,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $431,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 28.6% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 84,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $1,661,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,891,867.94. This trade represents a 4.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,377 shares of company stock worth $18,231,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $752.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.18 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

