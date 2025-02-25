Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) CFO Dustin Weber Sells 9,162 Shares of Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) CFO Dustin Weber sold 9,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $44,985.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,002,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,820.01. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Shares of AMPS opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $787.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMPS. B. Riley lowered shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altus Power from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Altus Power by 9.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Altus Power by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altus Power by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altus Power by 8.6% in the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Altus Power by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.