Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a negative net margin of 26.69%.

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $254.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

