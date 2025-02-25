AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0396 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of AFB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 63,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,344. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

