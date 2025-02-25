Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKTX opened at $0.96 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

About Akari Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.