Airline Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 22nd

United Airlines, American Airlines Group, and Delta Air Lines are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

NASDAQ UAL traded down $6.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.89. 10,962,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,365,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.94 and a 200-day moving average of $79.43.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. 55,640,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,009,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

NYSE DAL traded down $3.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.88. 12,789,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,235,301. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37.

