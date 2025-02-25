Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 2,712 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total transaction of $423,939.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,907,559.84. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, February 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $28,926,324.00.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.9 %

Airbnb stock opened at $144.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.71 and its 200-day moving average is $131.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.48.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

