Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $1.32. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 91,829 shares changing hands.
Separately, Barclays raised Africa Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.
Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.
