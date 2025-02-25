Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Argus set a $160.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.5 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $106.50 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.19 billion, a PE ratio of 109.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.47 and its 200 day moving average is $137.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

