Addison Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Addison Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises about 1.2% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter.

LRGF stock opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.22.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

