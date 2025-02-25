Addison Advisors LLC Sells 322 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,712 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HP by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,801,428 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,871,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,770,491 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $885,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,977 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,776,697 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $482,164,000 after purchasing an additional 592,391 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in HP by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,581,422 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $307,816,000 after buying an additional 612,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 11.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,743,122 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $241,876,000 after buying an additional 678,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $353,427.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,680.32. This trade represents a 13.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,035 shares of company stock valued at $9,670,068. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.68.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

